South Korea launches bulletin board for offset trading

Published 10:39 on March 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:59 on March 15, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea has established a bulletin board for the transaction of domestic offset units as a service to traders who want to engage in over-the-counter trading but struggle to get their hands on supply.

