British Columbia to consider credit trading as part of provincial oil and gas emissions cap

British Columbia will implement a cap on oil and gas emissions to ensure the province hits its GHG reduction target for the sector, and will also consider how credit trading may work under the system, the Canadian province announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.