Tighter market, ease of account openings responsible for high Washington carbon auction clear -analyst

Published 21:33 on March 14, 2023 / Last updated at 21:33 on March 14, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

More aggressive GHG reduction targets and a simple process for California-Quebec market traders to open accounts resulted in the Washington cap-and-invest programme seeing a steep clearing price at its inaugural auction last month, an analyst said Tuesday.