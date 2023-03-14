Job Postings > Director of Carbon Demand, Eion – Remote (US-based)

As a leader of Carbon Demand, your goal is to build the strategy and deliver monetization pathways of our solution for permanent verifiable carbon removal. Building a portfolio strategy for a variety of offtake pathways will be a critical first initiative, but developing other mechanisms to enable project finance and/or hybrid financial vehicles with partners, financial institutions and investors will also be a large part of the role.

Carbon Demand (Open Rank)

Want to play a critical role in scaling up permanent, verifiable carbon dioxide removal? Eion is looking for an experienced professional to lead efforts to contract thousands, hundreds of thousands, and ultimately millions of tons of CDR and to define excellence for this new category.

