Director of Carbon Demand, Eion – Remote (US-based)

Published 17:44 on March 14, 2023 / Last updated at 17:44 on March 14, 2023 / Job Postings / No Comments

As a leader of Carbon Demand, your goal is to build the strategy and deliver monetization pathways of our solution for permanent verifiable carbon removal. Building a portfolio strategy for a variety of offtake pathways will be a critical first initiative, but developing other mechanisms to enable project finance and/or hybrid financial vehicles with partners, financial institutions and investors will also be a large part of the role.