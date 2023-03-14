Euro Markets: EUAs extend losses and approach key support level as “risk-off” mood persists

Published 17:18 on March 14, 2023 / Last updated at 18:50 on March 14, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices extended their steep losses for a second day on Tuesday, falling through multiple immediate technical targets and approaching a major support level as the daily auction saw the lowest demand in six months and traders reported further "risk-off" selling, while energy markets also dropped sharply.