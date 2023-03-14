Carbon credit price for controversial PNG REDD+ project takes a hit following investigation, rating downgrade

The price going for carbon credits from a REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea has nosedived following an investigation by an Australian news programme, as the project’s developer told media they were “exploring its options” in terms of how to respond.