RGGI Market: RGAs recover after touching 6-mth low in wake of US bank collapse, weak auction

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values held steady over the majority of the week and immediately after member states published the March auction result, but briefly collapsed to near six-month lows on Monday as traders went risk-off following the recent collapse of two US-based financial institutions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.