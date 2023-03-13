RGGI Market: RGAs recover after touching 6-mth low in wake of US bank collapse, weak auction

Published 20:10 on March 13, 2023 / Last updated at 20:10 on March 13, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values held steady over the majority of the week and immediately after member states published the March auction result, but briefly collapsed to near six-month lows on Monday as traders went risk-off following the recent collapse of two US-based financial institutions.