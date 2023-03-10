Onslaught of California offset to LCFS applications persists with New York project

Published 22:53 on March 10, 2023 / Last updated at 22:53 on March 10, 2023 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A New York-based livestock offset project is seeking to transition from generating California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) to renewable natural gas under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to documents posted Friday, marking the fourth application published this month and continuing a years-long trend.