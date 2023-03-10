BP splashes cash on energy transition to counter extra oil and gas spending

Published 16:45 on March 10, 2023 / Last updated at 17:15 on March 10, 2023

BP is promising to spend up to $8 billion more on its energy transition plans by 2030, its annual report for 2022 revealed on Friday after the oil major rolled back on previous short term climate targets to facilitate pumping out more oil and gas this decade.