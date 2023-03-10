Project Manager, City Forest Credits – Hybrid/Remote US

Job Title: Project Manager

Employment Type: Full-time, Exempt

Location: Hybrid-remote

Reports To: Director

Salary Range: $55,000 – $70,000

About City Forest Credits

City Forest Credits (CFC) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit carbon registry that seeks to make American cities greener, healthier, and more equitable. We are engaged in the exciting and challenging work of registering trees in cities across the U.S. to produce urban forest carbon credits. We offer two important tools to contribute to local climate action and enrich our communities. We issue verified carbon offsets for urban forest projects, and we certify tree planting projects with reportable health, equity, and environmental impacts.

With rapid urbanization of the country, growth and development of our cities are causing tree loss every year. Public funding for urban forestry is falling far short as cities struggle with pressing human needs, and trees are inequitably distributed across neighborhoods. Since 2015, our work enables nonprofits and government entities that lead tree planting and preservation projects to earn and sell carbon credits in the voluntary carbon market, thus generating a new and much-needed revenue source to support the health and well-being of people and the environment

The CFC values are:

Innovation – we create new financing pathways

Integrity – we are credible and trustworthy

Connection – we unite communities, trees, and funding

Science-based – we employ technical data from subject matter experts

Ambition – we think boldly and act directly to drive change

For more information about us, please visit www.cityforestcredits.org.

Opportunity

CFC is growing our team to include a new Project Manager to support urban forest carbon projects and other organization priorities. This position offers the potential to join a national organization that is leading pioneering work to address the challenge of how to pay for city forests.

The primary goal for this position is to contribute to the capacity of the team leading the Carbon+ Credits Program and provide support on communications, operations, and social impacts. A typical day in this role may include troubleshooting local project lead questions, generating carbon quantification estimates, crafting content for communication platforms, and collaborating with the CFC team to advance carbon projects through the crediting process. The position combines the application of personal skills working remotely with project leads and CFC team members and technical skills of assisting in the process of carbon crediting.

The CFC team is small but mighty, with four people and one additional position to be hired in early 2023. We have a hybrid-remote business, with three team members that live in Seattle, WA and one team member that lives in Minneapolis, MN. The Seattle team members meet at least once a week in person at the CFC office.

Responsibilities

Carbon Projects (75%) Assist team members in day-to-day management of carbon planting and preservation project portfolio of over 30 projects, including providing guidance for local project leads from scoping to credit issuance Assist team members in vetting and responding to inquiries about carbon projects from stakeholders Prepare carbon quantification estimates using CFC tools and methods Prepare training materials and conduct training sessions with local stakeholders Perform final review of carbon credit documents and complete validation reports Perform general research on carbon projects, carbon offsetting, or urban forestry Oversee tracking and evaluation of project monitoring reports from local project leads

Communications (15%) Assist the Director on implementing the organization Marketing and Communications Strategic Plan Develop CFC communications content, including case studies, thematic blog posts or social media posts, slide decks, and presentation materials Manage CFC LinkedIn account, identify and develop content to post Manage CFC website with support from Director and Administrative Manager, including create and update new project pages, track relevant news and post on website, and other general updates as needed Manage email distribution list

Social Impact Assessment (5%) Assist team members with developing and implementing local project social impact assessments

Operations (5%) Assist Administrative Manager in process improvements and general operations needs Assist team members in reviewing and improving project templates and carbon quantification tools



Skill Set

At least five years’ experience assisting on project-level activities on multiple concurrent or complex projects in for-profit, non-profit, or government organizations

Strong attention to detail, analytical, and quantitative problem-solving talents

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including client support and proofreading

Technical background such as forestry, carbon, land use, or ecosystem services preferred, but not required

Basic experience with Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office products including Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint

Basic understanding of website management, using WordPress

Strong project management skills including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines

Cultural awareness and ability to work with clients from different backgrounds

Self-directed with excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to execute tasks in an efficient and timely manner

Display high degree of judgment, discretion, and confidentiality

Successful Candidates

Will expand their expertise by working on innovative urban forest carbon programs

Will deepen their knowledge through interactions with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals

Will be seen as a reliable and capable team member by peers and manager

Will receive positive feedback from stakeholders regarding ability to collaborate and find practical solutions to challenges

Will possess a curious mindset and approach to learning

Milestones

Colleague Training and Support Time: 50% with Director, 20% with Program Manager, 20% with existing Project Manager and 10% with Executive Director and Administrative Manager

Within one month: General CFC onboarding with Director and Administrative Manager Review Employee Handbook for basic understanding of concepts and policies Meet with team to learn about upcoming organization deadlines and important projects over the next three months Learn about the Carbon+ Credits Program and basic process for carbon crediting

Within three months: Shadow Director, Project Manager, or Program Manager on carbon projects to understand crediting process from start to finish Meet Project Operators leading carbon projects Learn carbon quantification methods for basic understanding of concepts Manage CFC’s website, LinkedIn account, and tracking system for CFC-related media and press Create and update project pages on CFC website for carbon projects

Within six months: Assist with management of carbon projects and support Project Operators Complete carbon quantification for both planting and preservation projects Develop communications content for CFC’s blog and LinkedIn account, support organization marketing and communications priorities Oversee tracking and evaluation of project monitoring reports from local project leads Prepare training materials and conduct training sessions with local stakeholders

Within nine months to one year: Manage carbon planting and preservation projects, with guidance from team Complete all functions in job description



Additional Requirements for Final Candidates

Background check

Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations (reasonable accommodations will be considered)

Hours and Work Environment

CFC values work-life balance and prioritizes and health and well-being of our team. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 40 hours per week. CFC employs a hybrid work environment with weekly in-person team meetings at the Seattle office and flexible remote work schedules. This position may be entirely remote, however there is a preference for the candidate to be able to commute to the Seattle office once a week.

Compensation & Benefits

Annual salary range is $55,000 to $70,000 USD (monthly pay frequency)

Salary increases and/or promotions based on outstanding performance

Competitive Paid Time Off (PTO), 11 holidays, sabbatical, and other leave allowances

Employer contributions to each employee’s SIMPLE IRA retirement plan / up to 3%

Health, dental, and vision insurance plan / 90% employer-funded

Commuter benefits reimbursement of up to $100 per month

Funds to support professional development and job training resources

How to Apply

Resumes accepted through April 10, 2023 . Please email cover letter (not to exceed one page) and resume (not to exceed two pages) to hiring@cityforestcredits.org. Reference the job title in the subject line. Successful candidates will be contacted via email for an initial interview. Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled.

Equal Opportunity

City Forest Credits is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity, including the diversity of thought and experience. We are committed to building an open and inclusive culture for all employees. We consider all applicants without regard to education, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, skills, level of experience, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law. We strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply.