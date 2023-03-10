RGGI Q1 auction clearing price sinks to 1.5-year nadir on meagre speculative participation

The Q1 RGGI cap-and-trade auction this week cleared at the lowest level since Q3 2021 as financial participants took a back seat, according to results published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.