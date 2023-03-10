Indonesia releases CCS regulations, opens door for carbon trading

Published 09:51 on March 10, 2023 / Last updated at 09:51 on March 10, 2023

The Indonesian government has announced a set of regulations to guide the development of a carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) sector in the Southeast Asian country’s oil and gas industry, which includes allowing for the monetising of the activity through the use of carbon credits, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources (MEMR) announced on Friday.