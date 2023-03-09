Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs reverse course on steep Washington auction settlement, WCAs trade above reserve price tier

WCI Markets: CCAs reverse course on steep Washington auction settlement, WCAs trade above reserve price tier

Published 23:52 on March 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:06 on March 10, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) shrugged off an early-week sell-off after Washington state’s inaugural cap-and-trade sale cleared near $50, which in turn spurred Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values to begin trading above the scheme’s lowest allowance reserve price trigger on the secondary market.

