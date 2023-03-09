Climate Action Reserve publishes carbon credit forecast methodology for avoiding US megafires

Published 20:46 on March 9, 2023 / Last updated at 20:46 on March 9, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Wednesday released its methodology to issue credits for future emissions reductions that will occur through activities that prevent wildfires erupting across the American West.