Singapore adds ACR, ART TREES offset standards to basket of eligible credits for domestic market

Published 12:54 on March 9, 2023 / Last updated at 12:54 on March 9, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

Singapore has added ACR and ART TREES as its fourth and fifth global carbon offset standards to supply carbon credits that domestic companies can buy to count towards their carbon tax obligations.