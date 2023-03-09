EMEA > UK climate change advisors call for end to biomass subsidies for power

UK climate change advisors call for end to biomass subsidies for power

Published 13:56 on March 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:56 on March 9, 2023  /  EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK's independent climate advisors recommended on Thursday that the government phase out controversial subsidies for unabated biomass by 2027, touching on an area that will form a key part of the country's soon-to-be updated net zero strategy.

The UK’s independent climate advisors recommended on Thursday that the government phase out by 2027 controversial subsidies for unabated biomass for power generation, touching on an area that will form a key part of the country’s soon-to-be updated net zero strategy.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software