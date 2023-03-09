China’s Hainan floats use of ocean sink carbon credits in local offset scheme

The island province of Hainan has become the latest Chinese jurisdiction to release regulations for a so-called “inclusive” small-scale carbon offset scheme, reiterating the regional government’s focus on the development of blue carbon and other nature-based projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.