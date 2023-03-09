Japanese shipping and steel firms team up for carbon neutral iron ore shipment

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and steel manufacturer Kobe Steel have offset CO2 emissions from the fuel used in the ocean transport of iron ore from Australia to Japan with the purchase of carbon credits for the Rimba Raya forestry project in Indonesia, the two companies announced on Thursday.