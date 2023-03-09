Japanese shipping and steel firms team up for carbon neutral iron ore shipment

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and steel manufacturer Kobe Steel have offset CO2 emissions from the fuel used in the ocean transport of iron ore from Australia to Japan with the purchase of carbon credits for the Rimba Raya forestry project in Indonesia, the two companies announced on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.