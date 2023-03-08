Americas > UPDATE – LCFS Market: California credits withstand voluminous PG&E auction, as more CCO projects seeks fuel pathways

Published 21:03 on March 8, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:52 on March 8, 2023

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices ticked up this week despite utility Pacific Gas & Electric holding a massive auction, while more dairy digesters applied to generate credits under the transportation sector programme instead of the compliance offset market.

*Updates with information from another CCO project applying for an LCFS pathway, posted by the ARB on Wednesday*

