UPDATE – LCFS Market: California credits withstand voluminous PG&E auction, as more CCO projects seeks fuel pathways

Published 21:03 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 21:52 on March 8, 2023 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices ticked up this week despite utility Pacific Gas & Electric holding a massive auction, while more dairy digesters applied to generate credits under the transportation sector programme instead of the compliance offset market.