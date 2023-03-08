California compliance offset generation drops by more than half from prior issuance

Published 22:45 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 22:45 on March 8, 2023

California reduced the number of offsets minted over the past two weeks by over 60% compared to its prior issuance, with the share of credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) also trending lower, data from regulator ARB published Wednesday showed.