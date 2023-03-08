California compliance offset generation drops by more than half from prior issuance

California reduced the number of offsets minted over the past two weeks by over 60% compared to its prior issuance, with the share of credits with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) also trending lower, data from regulator ARB published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.