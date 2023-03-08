EUA push to €100 reflects fundamentals as well as speculative activity -observers

Published 18:04 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 18:04 on March 8, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The current EUA price rise towards €100 reflects a variety of fundamental factors as much as it does speculative activity, but the rally seems unlikely to attract the attention of politicians as previous price spikes have done, according to a senior market participant.