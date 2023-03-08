European carbon extended its rally for a third day, pushing the week-to-date’s gains to more than 7% as traders continued to back up bullish sentiment with steady buying in relatively low volume, while energy prices rose for a second day amid a cold snap across much of Europe.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.