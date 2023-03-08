Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:00 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 13:00 on March 8, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon extended its rally for a third day, pushing the week-to-date's gains to more than 7% as traders continued to back up bullish sentiment with steady buying in relatively low volume, while energy prices rose for a second day amid a cold snap across much of Europe.