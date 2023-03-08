Malaysia to inject over $2 mln to kickstart carbon market, PM says

Published 09:56 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 09:56 on March 8, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The Malaysian government will commit RM10 million ($2.2 mln) to help kickstart the country’s newly-formed carbon market by providing finance for local projects that generate carbon credits, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced at a conference in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.