Impact fund, Kenyan bank team up to drive biodiversity, climate friendly agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa

Luxembourg-based eco.business Fund and Kenya’s Absa Bank have signed a $10-million financing deal for sustainable agriculture in the East African country, with a view to expanding their cooperation across the sub-Saharan region.

Under the partnership, the bank will on-lend the funding to Kenyan domestic and export businesses across the agricultural value chain to help improve resource efficiency, increase food security, and mitigate the impacts from climate change, the two partners announced.

“Our investment will contribute towards equipping various value chain actors in Kenya including agricultural producers, aggregators, processors, and exporters. These clients will use the finance and knowledge to achieve more biodiversity and climate friendly sustainable production and exports, while alleviating food security,” said Michael Evers, chairperson at the fund’s board of directors.

“It is also the first step in a great partnership with the Absa group across sub-Saharan Africa.”

While agriculture makes up about half of Kenya’s GDP, macroeconomic challenges and climate change have combined to present difficulties for the sector that eco.business Fund said has led to stagnant yields and food insecurity.

The sector is also facing significant cost and technical thresholds to investing in climate smart and biodiversity friendly practices.

A lack of market access opportunities and post-harvest losses means around a third of the nation’s agricultural production goes to waste every year.

“We have embedded agribusiness as one of the growth pillars in our overall business strategy. As such, we take a value chain approach, actively providing solutions for input providers, primary producers, aggregators, and agro-industry players. This partnership complements our four-pronged approach of access to markets, access to information, access to mentorship and coaching, and access to sustainable finance,” said Elizabeth Wasunna, business banking director at Absa.

Promoting business and consumption practices that contribute to biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of natural resources, and climate change mitigation and adaptation are the key focus areas for the fund, which is active in Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to sub-Saharan Africa.

It was initiated by Germany’s KfW Development Bank and green group Conservation International, and has had financial support from Germany and the EU.

“As part of the eco.business Fund’s commitment to promoting impact and sustainability, the facility will be augmented with a technical assistance facility aimed at value chain wide capacity building,” it said of its Kenya project.

“In a first programme being rolled out, more than 300 value chain actors and clients of Absa Bank will be trained on post-harvest loss reduction and financial literacy in the cereal, horticulture, and dairy value chains.”

Soil health is a huge challenge across large parts of the African continent, and boosting soil biodiversity is considered essential in order to be able to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

