New Zealand forecasts NZU supply to significantly tighten

Published 01:45 on March 8, 2023 / Last updated at 01:46 on March 8, 2023

The annual supply of NZUs in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme is expected to fall significantly in coming years, according to new data by the country’s environment ministry, with the predicted unit demand-supply gap expected to widen considerably.