Pennsylvania governor, undecided on RGGI membership, disburses $663 mln of its funds

Published 22:26 on March 7, 2023

Pennsylvania’s new governor included RGGI revenues in Tuesday’s release of his first state budget for fiscal year 2023–24, even as he remained non-committal on supporting the state’s participation in the power sector emissions trading programme embroiled in legal logjam.