Washington state inaugural cap-and-invest auction sells out near $50

Published 20:21 on March 7, 2023 / Last updated at 20:21 on March 7, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The first auction of Washington state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme sold out, with the clearing price coming well above levels on both the secondary market prior to the sale and in the California-Quebec scheme, according to results published Tuesday.