Head of Carbon Strategy, Terraformation – Remote (US, Europe)

Terraformation is restoring the world’s forests to help solve climate change and build thriving communities.

Our mission is to help solve climate change by restoring the planet’s forests. We believe that native forest ecosystems are the most effective, safe, and scalable carbon capture systems on Earth. We work with partners all over the world to accelerate successful restoration projects and scale this climate solution.

We’re innovating in both forest tech and green finance. We’ve developed accessible, low-cost solutions to native forest restoration, including off-grid seed banks to store millions of seeds anywhere, open-source software to measure tree health and growth, and accessible forestry training programs. We’re also developing novel financing structures to support local communities as they undertake restoration projects.

We’re a unique mix of foresters, technology experts, and creative communicators brought together by our common mission.

Location: (e.g., Remote; US or Europe)

Salary Range: $100k – $120k, plus equity

Job Mission

Terraformation is hiring a Head of Carbon Strategy to work with our Forestry Partnerships and Development team to lead our internal carbon projects strategy, strengthening our value proposition in the voluntary carbon offset markets.

Terraformation’s overall mission is to accelerate appropriate reforestation at mass scale and speed, to reverse the current climate crisis trends. The Head of Carbon Strategy will play a critical role in support of our mission by:

1. Leading and developing Terraformation’s strategy around internal carbon project processes.

2. Coordinating and developing carbon offset projects that support the restoration of native forests.

This role can be remotely located. The successful candidate must have the ability to regularly attend calls and meet deliverable deadlines that align with their time zone, as well as those of Terraformation’s stakeholders and partners.

Responsibilities

Lead Terraformation’s internal standardized system for creating and maintaining carbon projects

Act as the focal point to Terraformation’s forestry business development team for carbon strategy, certification processes and reports

Work closely with the carbon certification bodies and provide strategic council to our forest project team

Develop a deep expertise on carbon certification today in each market and jurisdiction, as well as trends in approaches to certification in the future; including

for other types of emerging certification for ecosystem services beyond carbon credits

Determine feasibility of projects under different standards/methodologies

Supervise voluntary carbon credit technical reporting based on AFOLU methodologies following VCS or comparable guidelines, ensuring compliance and making sure Terraformation’s projects stand up to rigorous certification standards

Work closely with Terraformation’s forestry carbon scientists who ensure emissions removals are correctly calculated.

Work closely with Terraformation’s partners and landowners

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in forestry, environmental sciences, or related field

5+ years of experience with voluntary carbon offsetting projects (preferably VCS and/or AFOLU)

Working knowledge of all carbon accreditation bodies

Experience in forest carbon assessment and project registration (preferably Afforestation, Reforestation, Revegetation (ARR)

On the ground experience in forestry and restoration work

Understanding of the drivers and mechanics of climate change, sources of greenhouse gasses, carbon, and energy

Ability to speak a second or more languages, preferred

