PREVIEW: RGGI Q1 auction primed for lower clear as warm winter, speculative disenchantment weigh

Published 23:33 on March 7, 2023 / Last updated at 23:33 on March 7, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

Traders have largely coalesced around the March RGGI auction clearing either below or in line with secondary market pricing, as weak demand from compliance entities following a warmer winter and a lack of speculative enthusiasm threatens to overwhelm potentially bullish drivers on the horizon.