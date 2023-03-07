EU carbon border tariffs could slow green hydrogen uptake, warns industry

Published 19:11 on March 7, 2023 / Last updated at 19:11 on March 7, 2023

The inclusion of hydrogen in the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) could delay the uptake of green hydrogen and favour usage of blue hydrogen by the bloc's heavy industry, representatives from various energy intensive sectors said on Tuesday at an event in Brussels.