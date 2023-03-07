EXCLUSIVE: Carbon credit originator says achieves 1-bln tonne project pipeline, targets 50 Mt in trade this year

Published 00:34 on March 7, 2023 / Last updated at 01:05 on March 7, 2023

A US-headquartered carbon offset trader and originator has secured a project pipeline that exceeds 1 billion tonnes, with the firm also aiming to transact over 50 million VERs this year separate from its own initiatives, company executives told Carbon Pulse.