RGGI Market: RGA prices near 2-mth low despite programme review news, high auction prediction

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices last week ended lower, continuing a month-long stretch of mostly losses and defying bullish drivers from an upcoming programme review as well as recent analyst projections for a steep Q1 auction settlement this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.