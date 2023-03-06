RGGI Market: RGA prices near 2-mth low despite programme review news, high auction prediction

Published 23:05 on March 6, 2023 / Last updated at 23:05 on March 6, 2023

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices last week ended lower, continuing a month-long stretch of mostly losses and defying bullish drivers from an upcoming programme review as well as recent analyst projections for a steep Q1 auction settlement this week.