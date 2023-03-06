Technical Director, Climate Action Data Trust – Singapore

Climate Action Data Trust is recruiting a Technical Director to support the work the CAD Trust. The candidate will report to the Executive Director and will be responsible for implementing the Information Technology (IT) and technical aspects of the CAD Trust. This will include engaging with carbon credit registries to become data providers to the CAD Trust, working with service providers to build out the service layer of the CAD Trust and managing the work programme of the Technical Committee, which is a group of external stakeholders tasked with advising on the technical operation and development of the CAD Trust platform.

Roles and Responsibilities

The role of the Technical Director will be to lead the technical and IT work of the CAD Trust.

Specific responsibilities will include:

Designing, developing and managing the work programme of the Technical Committee. This will require good decision-making skills and engaging with a variety of stakeholders on topics at the convergence of technology and carbon markets

Working with registries from both national and independent carbon crediting programmes to help build their technical knowledge of the CAD Trust and facilitate their participation as data providers. This will involve coordinating onboarding efforts with the World Bank and the IT provider

Managing the development and drafting of a technology roadmap for the CAD Trust. This will involve generating and drafting concepts at the cutting-edge of the intersection between technology and carbon markets. It will also involve consulting with both the Technical Committee and external stakeholders

Managing the relationship between the CAD Trust and its IT service provider. This will involve ensuring that updates and enhancements to the platform are communicated and implemented by the IT provider

Leading the iterative development of the data model used in the CAD Trust platform. This may include establishing it as an independent standard, which would involve coordinating with standard setting bodies such as the British Standards Institution and Enterprise Singapore

Planning resource needs to implement the technology roadmap, including personnel and investment, and leading research into IT service providers

Working with the other bodies within the CAD Trust, such as the Council and User Forum. The candidate will be expected to liaise with these groups on a number of topics including upgrades they want to see implemented to the CAD Trust platform

Represent the CAD Trust at public events and conference and act as its ambassador

Desired Competencies and Skills

The successful candidate should have:

At least 5 – 10 years’ experience of developing and working with large databases – ideally in a blockchain environment – and in applying technical solutions to climate change, environment or development challenges

Advanced qualification in IT, computer science, engineering and other relevant areas

Knowledge of different IT data platforms and programmes – including Node.JS and React.JS – and understanding of decentralised ledger technologies and their deployment

Experience in leading the prototyping, testing and iterative improvement of IT systems related to climate change and carbon markets

Strong understanding of international carbon markets and the information systems used for generating and transacting carbon assets

Demonstrated ability to manage external client relations and lead multi-stakeholder dialogue

Track record of teamwork and ability to produce high-quality results and outputs with limited supervision

Familiarity and experience working with carbon market infrastructure providers such as carbon crediting programmes and registries, trading exchanges, and market intermediaries

Excellent communication and networking skills, ready to reach out to decision makers in a variety of carbon market participants

An entrepreneurial approach, resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to significant workloads, prioritising accordingly

Enthusiasm and a willingness to learn, collaborate and grow your professional skills

Fluency in written and spoken English, with preference for an additional language (ideally French, Mandarin or Spanish)

The ability to work in a small yet international organisation, to show initiative and to gradually take over responsibilities

Availability for frequent travel

Reporting Lines

The role will report directly to the Executive Director of the Climate Action Data Trust

Learn more: https://climateactiondata.org/careers/