Japan, partners leave room for fossil fuels in regional energy transition agreement

Published 10:31 on March 6, 2023 / Last updated at 10:52 on March 6, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments

Japan signed a pact with ten Asia-Pacific countries at a regional summit of ministers held in Tokyo over the weekend to pursue “practical pathways” to achieve decarbonisation of their economies, embracing a broad-brush approach that will leave a role for abated fossil fuels in their energy transition strategies.