Japan, partners leave room for fossil fuels in regional energy transition agreement

Japan signed a pact with ten Asia-Pacific countries at a regional summit of ministers held in Tokyo over the weekend to pursue “practical pathways” to achieve decarbonisation of their economies, embracing a broad-brush approach that will leave a role for abated fossil fuels in their energy transition strategies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.