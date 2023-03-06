Asia Pacific > Japan, partners leave room for fossil fuels in regional energy transition agreement

Japan, partners leave room for fossil fuels in regional energy transition agreement

Japan signed a pact with ten Asia-Pacific countries at a regional summit of ministers held in Tokyo over the weekend to pursue “practical pathways” to achieve decarbonisation of their economies, embracing a broad-brush approach that will leave a role for abated fossil fuels in their energy transition strategies.

