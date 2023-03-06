Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:42 on March 6, 2023 / Last updated at 12:42 on March 6, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices consolidated on Monday after four successive daily declines last week had driven the market down by as much as 9.2%, as traders began to look ahead to the expiry of March futures and options contracts while energy prices wilted for a sixth day as renewables output was forecast to increase.