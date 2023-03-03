Carbon Projects Scientist, eAgronom – Remote within Europe

Let’s reward sustainable farming!

eAgronom is bringing additional benefits to sustainable farmers via several types of projects, the main one being the Carbon Program that generates Certified Carbon Credits at the farm level.

We are offering you a possibility to work with a professional and supportive team that cooperates with farmers, agronomists, software engineers, policy-makers, researchers, and registries to advance projects that measure and reward impact at farm-level.

In order to measure the impact rigorously, we gather data about farming practices, use soil maps and remote sensing possibilities, plus work constantly on advancing our capabilities. We are also combining direct measurement data to models, analysing soil carbon and GHG outcomes.

To ensure the highest quality of our measurement activities, we are building a tight net of agronomy, technology, software engineering, and data science.

Most of our projects will generate only high quality certified carbon credits (eg. under VCS VM0042):

arable crops in Europe (Measure&Model, focus on soil analytics and MRV implementation)

arable crops in Africa (Measure&Model, model needs to be regionalised)

orchards in South of Europe (Measure&Remeasure until a soil model will be also regionalised)

We will additionally work on Scope 3 and Insetting projects in a later stage.

Come join us in our mission if you want to be involved with:

Providing scientific support for reporting periods and verifications

Developing and interpret process-based model performance

Supporting and supervising soil analytics and sampling activities for each project at large scale

Defining and guiding the MRV activities (monitoring, reporting, and verification)

Conducting research and data gathering to support development of new carbon offset or scope 3 projects

Collaborating with our agronomical, commercial and software development teams to improve our solutions for farmers and players in the value chain

Must-haves:

Professional experience in ecosystem modelling, preferably in soil science, agricultural science or with anything that is related to biogeochemical modelling

At least 1+ years of relevant academic or work experience

You enjoy collaborating across multiple disciplines, including science, business, product, engineering and data science

Ability to translate complex analyses to non-scientists

Strong data analysis and reliable statistics skills

Detail-oriented attitude, but you avoid perfection: climate change can not wait

Self directed person with a high sense of responsibility and ability to work efficiently in a remote-first environment

We will guarantee you:

Great working environment with challenges and opportunities to grow

Work in a great company that is filled with professional and talented people who have staggering energy, growth mindset, and supportive attitude

A position where you have a lot of freedom and responsibility – you will be involved with something cool every day

Competitive salary & unlimited vacation – rest more than legally allowed!

Location: Fully remote within Europe or on location (we have offices in Tallinn & Tartu, Estonia; Poland, Poznan; Czechia, Prague; or Spain, Sevilla)

To apply

Please use our career site:

https://eagronom.jobs.personio.com/job/1011366?_pc=1118821#apply

Or email us your CV:

hiring@eagronom.com

More about eAgronom: https://eagronom.com/