EU to propose allocating portion of ETS revenues towards net zero “resilience” projects -leaked draft

Published 19:27 on March 3, 2023 / Last updated at 19:28 on March 3, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU member states will be forced to allocate a portion of their EU ETS auction revenues towards key climate projects under a new industrial strategy set to be proposed by the European Commission later this month, according to a leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.