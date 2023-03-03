Manager, Americas Conservation Finance, Conservation International – Lima/Arlington/Seattle

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – The position is open to Arlington, VA, Seattle, WA, or Lima, Peru, with a preference for a CI office in the Americas. Please view a full list of our Americas Offices here.

The Manager, Americas Conservation Finance will provide technical support and leadership in financing, project management, and delivery of institutional priorities and strategies for the protection and long-term conservation of natural capital in ecosystems that are high in irrecoverable carbon and biodiversity, with a focus on the Amazonia region. This position will support a dynamic and diverse team working across countries and divisions on science-based finance to protect and maintain the areas we cannot afford to lose. The role involves working closely with colleagues in Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Guayana, and potentially other countries to create and implement long-term financing plans for critical areas of tropical rainforest and mangroves under management by governments, Indigenous peoples, or communities.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide subject-matter expertise and technical leadership in the formulation and development of business and financing plans, cost models, sustainable financing options assessments, and other analytical tools in accordance with the needs and requirements of priority terrestrial conservation and sustainable development projects and initiatives in the Amazon.

Manage a dynamic portfolio of projects and initiatives, including documentation and tracking of key requirements, activities, and deliverables, and associated scheduling, budgetary, and reporting requirements.

Provide technical support and coordination, in close collaboration with CI country programs and teams to support the development of financing mechanisms or strengthen existing one in priority geographies in the Amazon.

Lead and manage the creation of a working group with economists, finance experts, project managers-technicians, and other relevant stakeholders from Amazon countries to share lessons learned, train, and exchange relevant information on financial mechanisms and solutions.

Manage the sourcing, development, execution, portfolio management, and monitoring of thematically-aligned finance and investment opportunities.

Support cross-divisional, and cross-programmatic fundraising and development efforts, including support for cultivation and management of key funder relationships, leading and/or supporting the development of aligned funding proposals, donor reports, and strategic fundraising and communication materials.

Support engagement with strategic initiatives, conferences, forums, and publications that elevate the visibility of CI’s work on sustainable financing for high-value carbon and biodiversity ecosystems.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position may require international and domestic travel up to 20% or more of employee time, sometimes in difficult travel conditions.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Education and experience equivalent to a bachelor’s degree and 4 to 6 years of progressively responsible professional experience in business, finance, policy, or related discipline(s) with a specific concentration in the following areas:

Planning & Analysis:

Preparation, review, analysis, and interpretation of both financial data, plans, budgets, and reports.

Familiarity with cost models for ecosystem protection projects.

Familiarity with sustainable finance plans/roadmaps or options assessments for ecosystem protection projects.

Familiarity with evaluation and interpretation of financial and economic analyses, models, and decision tools.

Familiarity with conservation strategies such as protected areas and others.

Project Development & Management:

Development, implementation, and management of projects at multiple scales and levels of complexity.

Demonstrated experience in direct oversight and/or implementation of project design, planning, and scheduling; resource budgeting and management; and design, evaluation, and monitoring of project performance objectives.

Technical Advisory & Consulting:

Experience in communicating conservation and finance concepts to a variety of audiences

Experience with geographically and culturally diverse partners and/or audiences, and in multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary contexts.

Experience working in finance models with local stakeholders such as protected areas and indigenous organizations.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Effective Collaboration. Demonstrated ability to engage and collaborate within highly matrixed, cross-disciplinary, and geographically and culturally diverse teams and/or organizations to achieve shared goals

Analytical Skills & Abilities. Strong analytical and conceptual skills, and demonstrated ability to understand, evaluate, and interpret a broad range of economic, financial, scientific, and non-technical information used in decision-making. Demonstrated ability to translate complex and ambiguous information into actionable strategies and plans.

Communication Skills. Superior written, oral, and interpersonal communication and presentation skills. Demonstrated ability to interpret and communicate complex analytical data and information to technical or non-technical audiences.

Language Skills: Ability to work effectively with colleagues in both English and Spanish (fluency).

Project/Program Management. Demonstrated ability to manage and successfully execute multiple projects, initiatives, and workstreams with varying degrees of complexity and at multiple scales. Knowledge and skill in project/program performance assessment, measurement, and reporting. Sense of leadership, coordination, and soft skills.

Domain & Subject Matter Expertise. Fluency in conservation, impact, sustainable, and/or development finance approaches, strategies, and trends across geographies and asset classes. Knowledge of common public and private sector investment structures and mechanisms (e.g. conservation trust funds, blended financing, credit enhancements, concessional financing tools, etc.) relevant to conservation and development financing.

Technical Knowledge & Skills. Working knowledge of common industry, market, and economic analysis frameworks and approaches. Applied knowledge of financial frameworks and common financial analysis techniques.

Creativity and Innovation. Demonstrated ability to apply creative thinking and problem-solving skills.

Preferred

Knowledge and understanding of the structure, dynamics, and key economic and environmental issues and trends in relevant sectors and industries (e.g. ocean/blue economies, biodiversity markets, voluntary carbon markets, etc.)

Working familiarity with Teams, SharePoint, Microsoft Office, and O365 applications.

Advanced-level PowerPoint capabilities.

Familiarity with construction, interpretation, and testing of investment valuation, sensitivity analyses, and other quantitative analytical models using Excel.

Experience working in emerging, developing economy/market contexts.

Work experience in the Amazon conservation context is highly desirable.

Language skills in Portuguese.

