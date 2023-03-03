Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA volume rebounds, though momentum still lacking in China’s carbon market

CN Markets: CEA volume rebounds, though momentum still lacking in China’s carbon market

Published 09:43 on March 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:43 on March 3, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Liquidity improved in China’s emissions market over the past week, with prices moving just marginally and observers keen to know whether an upcoming political event could shed some light on the developments of carbon markets.

Liquidity improved in China’s emissions market over the past week, with prices moving just marginally and observers keen to know whether an upcoming political event could shed some light on the developments of carbon markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software