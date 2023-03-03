ANALYSIS: EU thirst for LNG could keep emerging economies on coal for longer

Published 17:10 on March 3, 2023 / Last updated at 17:11 on March 3, 2023 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

In a knock-on effect of the European scramble to secure liquified natural gas, analysts expect key Asian economies will draw out their use of coal and oil for power generation as they prioritise security of supply, a move that could prop up global energy sector emissions for several years.