Manager, Natural Capital & Carbon Analytics, New Forests – Sydney/Melbourne

New Forests (www.newforests.com) seeks a qualified candidate for the position of Manager, Natural Capital & Carbon Analytics within the Investment Analytics team. The Investment Analytics team provides broader data and analytics support across New Forests global business. This includes modelling across biological, financial and carbon analytics. This role will act as the central point of contact for all Carbon analytics related work while collaborating with the wider Investment Analytics team and other business units like Asset Management, Sustainability & Advocacy, Investments, and Investor Relations.

New Forests is a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies, with AUD 9.95 billion (USD 6.68 billion) in assets under management across 1.17 million hectares (2.9 million acres) of investments. We manage a diversified portfolio of sustainable timber plantations and conservation areas, carbon and conservation finance projects, agriculture, timber processing and infrastructure. We aim to generate shared prosperity for our clients and the communities in which we operate and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Role Responsibilities:

• Chair the internal cross functional Carbon Working Group to support the development of internal policy, process and systems for the reporting of corporate and fund carbon emissions and removals data. Own the relevant tasks and follow through to completion to deliver business outcomes related to carbon reporting for our investors.

• Maintaining a detailed understanding of the rules and requirements of a wide range of landbased carbon offset standards and methodologies (compliance and voluntary) across various geographies (Australia, New Zealand, US, Asia, Africa).

• Work closely with the Impact & Advocacy team on developing thought leadership on natural capital accounting and reporting.

• As a subject matter expert in the field of land-based carbon offset credits, work closely with Operations and Investments Managements in asset evaluation and project development for current and prospective assets. This involves evaluating:

o Total carbon storage and removals (production and non-production areas).

o Possible inventory of tradable carbon credits under different methodologies.

• Facilitate a greater understanding of existing carbon market opportunities and expand on New Forests’ position as a leading supplier for forestry carbon offsets and other carbon products. Support the fund level carbon marketing activities of the Operations Team including the Portfolio Manager – Carbon and Impact (ANZ) and Associate Director Carbon and Operations (USA)

• Contribute to development of RFPs and selection of external consultants to support carbon work undertaken across the New Forests investment platform. Manage external consultants once engaged and coordinate with portfolio companies on project design and development.

• Support the Operations team and be involved in ongoing validation and verification audits for the issuance of carbon offsets.

• Conduct a gap analysis of carbon solutions against existing systems and work with the data & technology team in new tool development for the carbon space.

• Partner with the Operations and Sustainability team to support New Forests’ participation in collaborative initiatives e.g. regional and international standards development, natural capital, climate and biodiversity initiatives and support any quantitative analytical needs.

• Work with data and technology team to assist with data collection, database maintenance, and analysis of ESG and impact measurement data as part of sustainability benchmarking.

• Support implementing group-wide responses to cross-fund ESG issues, including working with risk and compliance, governance, and fund teams.

• Work with other members of the Analytics team to undertaking periodic updates to bid and asset model structures to ensure carbon values are captured.

We are seeking candidates with the following qualifications, experience, and strengths:

• Bachelors or Master’s degree in Forestry/Forest Science/Natural Sciences/Agriculture (preferred)

• Knowledge of and experience in the carbon market verification processes and understand what verifiers focus on in carbon asset verification across multiple standards (preferred)

• Excellent knowledge of existing land-based carbon offset methodologies, both compliance and voluntary, and a demonstrated ability to engage in offset methodology development

• Strong professional experience in agriculture, forestry or natural resource management

• In-depth understanding of carbon emissions and removals calculation methodologies

• Demonstrated ability to work through carbon credit development methodology, both regulatory and voluntary

• Strong analytical ability, with experience in timber carbon optimization analysis

• Scientific knowledge of Natural Climate Solutions space (preferred)

• Familiarity with financial modelling concepts including discounted cash flow analysis, financial statements, and internal rate of return

• An interest (or experience) in using data management tools such as Power BI, XP&A Platforms (preferred)

• Familiarity with sustainable forest management standards (i.e. FSC, PEFC)

• GIS skills (ArcGIS/Manifold/Mapinfo, etc.) (preferred)

• Ability to build strong relationships and work within a cohesive team environment

• Ability to travel and the ability to be adaptable in New Forests broad investment platform

• An ability to work independently as required and take ownership of the role

• Multi-task focus, with capability to ensure the completion of a number of competing tasks and objectives

• Good verbal and written communication skills

What can we offer?

Our environment is busy and supportive, and the team is professional but relaxed. If you join us, you would be joining a growing, fast paced business which is an environmental and sustainable leader in forestry investment. You will also be working with professionals who are passionate about their work!

We pride ourselves on having a supportive New Forests culture that is inclusive to all and we would love to learn how you can bring your unique skills and experience to our business. If you have experience in any of these areas, we encourage you to apply for our roles, even if you only meet some of the criteria.

To apply, please provide your resume and cover letter, explaining your interest and qualifications for the position, in PDF format, to careers@newforests.com.au

Phone calls will not be accepted. New Forests is a Certified B Corp and an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and inclusion. We offer flexible working arrangements to all employees to support their work/life balance.