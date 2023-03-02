Associate Principal, Natural Capital, CrossBoundary – Flexible Location

About the Firm

Founded in 2011, CrossBoundary is a mission-driven investment firm committed to unlocking the power of capital for sustainable growth and strong returns in underserved markets. CrossBoundary provides transaction and investment advisory services, having developed a specialized expertise in unleashing investment across all sectors in these markets. Our advisory clients include governments, development finance institutions, private equity firms, Fortune 100 companies, and research institutions. Learn more at www.crossboundary.com

Job Description

CrossBoundary is recruiting a full-time Associate Principal for our Natural Capital to lead transaction teams and business development focused on unlocking private capital for nature-based solutions with climate and biodiversity impact. We are seeking candidates with experience across finance, strategy, and nature-based solutions (carbon, conservation, natural capital, forestry, agriculture, etc.) in emerging markets.

CrossBoundary is an investment firm. As an Associate Principal in Natural Capital, you will manage a team of investment professionals tasked with originating and evaluating global investment opportunities, providing transaction advisory services, and supporting the establishment of new advisory services, products, and investment platforms. Experience working with a range of stakeholders (including private equity firms, Development Finance Institutions, development agencies, and carbon buyers) to support investments in the natural capital sector will be regarded favorably.

Our ideal candidate will play a management role on diverse mandates in Natural Capital, and we are particularly interested in both carbon and conservation finance expertise.

Who We Are

The CrossBoundary team is a unique group made up of people who are genuinely excited by the opportunity to make a difference in some of the most challenging yet exciting markets in the world. Team members come from diverse backgrounds, but share a number of qualities: curiosity, humility, integrity, a drive for excellence, and a bias for action.

Who You Are

Self-starter who is passionate about creating lasting change in underserved markets

Possess tangible grit, seek differentiation by intentionally taking oneself outside of comfort zones physically, culturally, and intellectually

Comfort with ambiguity; ability to operate effectively through friction and opacity

Enthusiastic about working, traveling, and living in a challenging environment

Humble

Primary Responsibilities

Lead a team of investment professionals, maintaining responsibility for hiring, capacity building, performance management, and general team leadership duties

Lead business development across multiple channels, including private commercial opportunities and government- / donor-sponsored opportunities

Provide continuous client coverage of private capital investors, development finance institutions (DFIs), corporates ranging from SMEs to MNCs, and other relevant organizations in order to proactively identify advisory opportunities

Provide deal and project leadership and execution oversight to a wide range of transaction-related advisory engagements: Investment target identification and screening Use conventional and unconventional channels to identify and rigorously assess investment opportunities For targets that are not yet investment-ready, be able to concisely map out paths to investability and resources required to achieve investability Be able to credibly articulate investment opportunities’ social and environmental impact narratives Investor identification and relationship building Understand investor mandates, criteria, preferences, and existing portfolios Understand investor appetite to work with DFIs or other development-oriented actors Manage investor relationships Detailed commercial due diligence/vendor due diligence Directly conduct or facilitate investor (‘buy-side’) commercial due diligence Compile and curate a comprehensive virtual data room Robust, multi-faceted corporate and project finance models, including valuations of private companies using rigorous, defensible methodologies Draft investment memoranda and teasers, author and update sophisticated financial models Recommendations on optimal transaction structures based upon near-, medium- and long-term strategic objectives and capitalization parameters, available instruments, and investor preferences Draft detailed illustrative term sheets for debt and equity deals, and carbon finance Market assessment and ongoing market analysis Conduct macroeconomic and geopolitical market assessments Provide sector analysis of priority areas for investment

Manage relationships with key CrossBoundary clients, such as USAID; provide strategic inputs to program design and oversee mandate execution and reporting

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required; MBA or another advanced degree strongly desired

5+ years of experience in investment banking, management consulting, private equity, or similar

Experience in natural capital, conservation, forestry, agriculture, or another relevant sector

Knowledge of carbon markets, with experience developing carbon projects strongly preferred

Track record of successfully developing new business opportunities and strategic partnerships

Experience living and/or working in developing countries

Demonstrated management skills; leading teams to results in challenging circumstances

Leadership skills; preferably in a fast-moving and entrepreneurial environments

Strong financial services-focused quantitative skills and accounting fluency, to include corporate finance, company valuation, comprehension of debt and equity capital markets

Excellent analytical ability and discipline; ability to think clearly, structure problems logically, and then design and implement solutions that focus on the core issues

Ability to build strong relationships with partners and colleagues in challenging environments

Excellent presentation skills; ability to communicate clearly and effectively with diverse audiences

Experience working with a range of stakeholders (including private equity firms, Development Finance Institutions, and development agencies) to support investments in high impact sectors

Think you have what it takes, but not sure you check every box? If you’re passionate about what we’re building, we want to hear from you!

Location (frequent travel is expected)

Flexible, with preference for Nairobi, London, Washington DC, or Johannesburg

Equal Opportunity Employer

CrossBoundary is an equal opportunity employer. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request to wiehahn.dejager@crossboundary.com

Contact

Interested candidates should apply here