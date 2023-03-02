Global Project Partnerships Coordinator, NatureCo – Melbourne

About

NatureCo is a global for-purpose business with a vision to create a more optimistic future for our planet and people through environmental credit markets. Headquartered in Australia with specialists based around the world, NatureCo works with a global network of partners to deliver high-integrity, high-impact nature-based carbon projects in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

NatureCo holds expertise in program design, project development, feasibility assessments, project implementation, and all aspects of monitoring, reporting and verification of nature-based solutions projects.

Our partners include international NGOs, local implementation organisations (such as conservation or development NGOs), multi-national clients, investors and governments.

The Partnerships and Origination Team is responsible for identifying new nature-based solution projects in priority countries and delivering project concepts for further development to the Project Development Team.

To achieve this, the Team builds long term relationships with local and international organisations that have access to on-ground networks and potential projects, and with whom a partnership would lead to mutual benefits. The Team is also responsible for delivering capacity building to these partners and maintaining relationships throughout project implementation, and for project government approval where needed.

We are a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Director International Partnerships, the Global Projects Partnerships Coordinator is responsible for supporting the origination of nature-based carbon projects and maintaining partner relationships across NatureCo’s priority countries.

The Global Projects Partnerships Coordinator will be required to:

• support existing or build new relationships with global NGOs or other local organisations related to nature-based carbon projects

• negotiate and set-up formalised partnership agreements with global NGOs and other strategic partners

• oversee NatureCo’s project origination procedure by tracking project concepts and partnership contracts, and supporting in-country Project Partnerships Managers

• support design, development and delivery of NatureCo’s carbon capacity building program, benefit-sharing framework and community engagement approach

• research, scope and identify countries and strategic partners to prioritize and establish new regional support communication of project investment pitches and implement partner-project-investor matching

• grant and philanthropic opportunity scanning and coordination of grant writing

• develop or provide input to communication products relating to project successes or other developments relevant to NatureCo.

• 2IC to Director, International Partnerships

Qualifications and Skills

• Excellent interpersonal skills and proven experience in building trusting relationships, especially with environmental and social NGOs, government agencies and nature-based carbon businesses.

• High-level organisational skills especially in project and program management

• Writing skills and attention to detail, and experience in writing funding applications

• General understanding of international climate change policy, environmental and social issues.

• Self-starter who can work with limited direct supervision to achieve goals, and an ability to travel

• Experience in carbon project development or capacity building programs an advantage.

• Language and cultural skills an advantage.

This position would suit an environmental career professional with up to 5 years’ experience in a relevant field.

This role is to be based in Australia.

Please apply by 24th March 2023.

