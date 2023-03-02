Director of Forest Carbon and Climate Program Open Rank Professor (fixed-term) or Outreach Academic Specialist, Department of Forestry, Michigan State University – East Lansing

Position Announcement

Director of Forest Carbon and Climate Program

Open Rank Professor (fixed-term) or Outreach Academic Specialist

Department of Forestry, Michigan State University

Position description: The Department of Forestry at Michigan State University invites applications for a 12‐month, fixed-term, open rank (assistant, associate, or full) professor (Ph.D. required) or academic specialist (M.S. or Ph.D. required) to serve as Program Director of the Forest Carbon and Climate Program (FCCP). Primary responsibilities are to provide strategic leadership of the FCCP (60% leadership, outreach, and administration), teaching (15%) and research (25%).

The FCCP aims to increase understanding and implementation of climate-resilient forest policy and management for mitigation and adaptation through embracing the land-grant mission of outreach, research, and teaching. In close collaboration with faculty, the FCCP offers an online Graduate Certificate in Forest Carbon Science, Policy and Management; develops and offers several online professional short courses and webinars related to carbon and climate; engages stakeholders through outreach, including event participation and popular media articles; and conducts applied research. FCCP staff includes research specialists and assistants, a communications manager, a digital learning and media specialist, undergraduate and graduate students and an administrative assistant. MSU’s FCCP is a leading source of information and voice in forest carbon and climate policy.

The FCCP Director will develop strategy in collaboration with faculty and FCCP staff and lead and supervise personnel to realize strategic goals. Serving as Program Director of the FCCP provides the opportunity to engage as an expert in high-level policy dialogues. Teaching responsibilities include (co)instruction of a graduate course in forest economics, policy, and finance and/or an undergraduate course in natural resource policy. Open rank professor applicants are expected to conduct research in policy related to forest-based climate solutions and develop an internationally recognized research program by securing competitive funding, publishing in leading peer‐reviewed journals and recruiting and training graduate students and postdocs. Specialist applicants are expected to conduct and/or manage and facilitate research in policy related to forest carbon and climate resilience. For all applicants, expertise in carbon modeling, including in harvested wood products, and interest in interdisciplinary collaborations are highly desired. Department/University and professional service also are expected.

Required qualifications: An earned Ph.D. (for open-rank professor applicants) or minimum of an M.S. (for academic specialist applicants) in forestry, policy or related field. Applicants should have experience in leadership, supervising personnel, project management, successful grants, administration and public speaking and a demonstrated interest or experience in teaching. Outstanding written and verbal communication skills are necessary for this high visibility position. Applicants for the professor position at all ranks should have a record of scholarly activities including peer‐reviewed journal articles and research/outreach grants. We expect at least 5 and 10 years of relevant experience, respectively, to be considered for Associate Professor and Professor ranks. Appointment status will be commensurate with the successful applicant’s education and experience.

Location: The position will be based at Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing, MI, USA. Formally established in 1902, MSU’s Department of Forestry was among the first undergraduate forestry programs in the U.S. The Department is a vibrant, growing, internationally recognized unit committed to interdisciplinary education, research and extension to understand and resolve environmental and natural resource issues. This position has been identified as remote-friendly, meaning some or all of the duties can be performed remotely by mutual agreement.

MSU enjoys a park‐like campus with outlying research facilities and natural areas. The campus is in the city of East Lansing, adjacent to the capital city of Lansing. The Lansing metropolitan area has a diverse population of >500,000. Local communities have excellent school systems and place a high value on education. The University is proactive about its obligations under the ADA and provides individual accessibility plans to students and employees with disabilities. Michigan State University is also proactive in exploring opportunities for employment for dual career families, both inside and outside the University, and respects all family forms. Information about dual career and other types of support for balancing work and personal lives at MSU can be found at http://worklife.msu.edu/ . The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) at Michigan State University is committed to achieving excellence by creating and sustaining an accessible and inclusive culture that values cultural and academic diversity. We are an equal opportunity/ affirmative action employer. The CANR is particularly interested in candidates of all backgrounds who are committed to the principle that academic excellence is achieved through open access and proactive inclusion.

To Apply: For consideration, submit your application online at http://careers.msu.edu to job number 845625. Upload the following required documents: 1) letter of interest detailing qualifications for the position, 2) curriculum vitae, 3) statement of leadership philosophy and experience (2 page max), 4) statement of teaching experience and philosophy (2 page max), 5) statement of research experience and future direction or a statement of research facilitation (2 page max), 6) summary of your experience with diversity and explanation of how you will contribute to our goals of inclusive excellence (2 page max) and 7) contact information for three professional references (institution, email address, phone number). Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Application deadline: Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until a suitable candidate is selected. Inquiries to Dr. David Rothstein, Chairperson, FCCP Director Search Committee, by email at rothste2@msu.edu.

Notice: MSU is requiring all MSU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID‐19 with limited exceptions. Learn more at https://msu.edu/together‐we‐will .

MSU is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer, committed to achieving excellence through a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture that encourages all people to reach their full potential. We actively encourage applications from, and nominations of, women, persons of color, veterans, persons with disabilities and other individuals who can contribute to the intellectual diversity and cultural richness at Michigan State University. MSU is committed to providing a work environment that supports employees’ work and personal life and offers employment assistance to the spouse or partner of candidates for faculty and academic staff positions.