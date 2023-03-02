Carbon Market Data Analyst, Quadriz – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

Do you have experience in financial market analysis or technical analysis (finance), and are you looking to apply your analytical skills and flair for research whilst making a difference for the planet? We work towards reducing carbon emissions by developing and managing REDD+ projects that avoid deforestation, conserve biodiversity and support local communities.
We are looking for a Carbon Market Data Analyst to join our fast-growing team of enthusiastic Carbon offset specialists and forestry professionals.
Location: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
This is an intermediate-level role, reporting to: Head of Sales
- Research and collect carbon market data, analyse price benchmarks, technical analysis, analyse supply and demand, forecasting
- Redact and compile weekly market summaries, as well as monthly market analysis reports on voluntary carbon market using data visualisation tools – “transform raw data into meaningful insights”
- Assist on the optimization of financial carbon models
- Research VCU tokenization and carbon-backed Crypto
- Technical support: Handle counterparty onboarding and KYC/AML processes (external, internal)
- Support due diligence processes
- Attend client meetings with Head of Sales, when required
- Act as Sales back-up for Head of Sales, when required
- Support general project development activities
- Research and stay up-to-date with all the latest CORSIA updates and legislation. Become CORSIA specialist.
- Participate in relevant carbon market webinars to continuously self-educate and bring feedback to Sales team on latest developments and legislation etc.
- Participate in weekly team meetings related to carbon project development
- Support Sales team to produce carbon buyer overviews to turn leads into clients
- Support RFP/RFQs preparations
We are excited about you because you:
- Have min. 2 years professional experience in financial markets or business intelligence & financial data analysis
- Ideally (not a must) have entry level knowledge about key elements of the carbon markets
- Have a can-do attitude
- Are a highly organised, independent, proactive and self-motivated person, who is prepared to work hard, research on climate change related topics and attend online courses
- Have excellent numeracy skills and a keen interest in problem solving
- Have the ability to break down and solve problems through quantitative thinking and analysis
- Have excellent written and presentational skills
- Are fluent in English
- Have a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address
- Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organisation
- Set high standards for ethical behaviour
- Are proficient in Google Suite, Power BI, Tableau as well as advanced Excel / Word / PowerPoint skills
- Truly care about climate change and want to leave a better legacy for future generations
If you feel you are a great match and possess the required skills and experience, please don’t hesitate to apply to this job through LinkedIn or to Christian.nielsen@quadriz.com