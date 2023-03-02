CCAs pivot higher after California ARB chair says carbon market stringency must increase

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices jumped on Wednesday afternoon after the head of regulator ARB confirmed the agency must strengthen the WCI-linked cap-and-trade system to achieve an accelerated 2030 GHG reduction target.