LCFS Market: California credits retreat from five-month highs, as another offset project applies for fuel pathway

Published 22:15 on March 1, 2023 / Last updated at 22:15 on March 1, 2023

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values in recent days unravelled from 5.5-month highs that were spurred by a presentation last week to tighten the scheme’s GHG reduction targets, while an Idaho-based California Carbon Offset (CCO) project applied to transition to the transportation sector programme.