LCFS Market: California credits retreat from five-month highs, as another offset project applies for fuel pathway

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values in recent days unravelled from 5.5-month highs that were spurred by a presentation last week to tighten the scheme’s GHG reduction targets, while an Idaho-based California Carbon Offset (CCO) project applied to transition to the transportation sector programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.