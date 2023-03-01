EMEA > EU lawmakers call for steeper phase-down of F-gases from 2039

EU lawmakers call for steeper phase-down of F-gases from 2039

Published 15:42 on March 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:59 on March 1, 2023  /  EMEA  /  No Comments

The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) on Wednesday voted for a steeper phase-down of fluorinated gases (F-gases) from 2039 onwards, aiming to raise ambition in a revised regulation to rid the bloc of the potent warming gases used in refrigeration.  

(Updates with reactions)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software