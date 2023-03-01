Africa > UPDATE – Forestry credits must rise to $30-50 range to have real impact -UNEP

UPDATE – Forestry credits must rise to $30-50 range to have real impact -UNEP

Published 15:14 on March 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:26 on March 1, 2023  /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The market must value carbon credits from forestry projects in a range of $30-50/tonne to make conservation and restoration economically viable, a senior member of the UN Environment Programme told an event on Wednesday.

Updates to include investment news in the DRC

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software