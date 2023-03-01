European carbon prices weakened for a second day as selling pressure built up ahead of the weekly release of Commitment of traders data on Wednesday morning, while energy prices were mixed amid forecasts for stronger solar generation and slightly weaker demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.